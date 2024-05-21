ADVERTISEMENT

The Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA raids at 11 places in 4 States

Published - May 21, 2024 09:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

NIA says the searches led to the seizure of digital devices and documents

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of NSG personnel inspecting The Rameshwaram Cafe after the explosion.

Continuing investigations into The Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at 11 locations in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday (May 21). It was part of efforts to uncover the entire conspiracy behind the case.

“The 11 suspects whose premises were searched include individuals convicted in the 2012 LeT conspiracy case of Bengaluru and Hubballi districts. The searches led to the seizure of various digital devices and documents, which the NIA is examining exhaustively,” said a press release.

NIA took over the case from Karnataka State Police in March 2024 and arrested two accused, Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Abdul Matheen Taha, from their hideout in Kolkata on April 12. The two, residents of Thirthahalli, Shivamogga district, were identified as the perpetrator and mastermind, respectively, of the attack, the release added.

