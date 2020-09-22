The pandemic has changed the way we access education: Nagesh Hegde

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we access education, said Nagesh Hegde, Indian Author, Journalist, Environmentalist here on Tuesday.

He was speaking at “The Hindu EducationPlus Career Counselling Digital conclave” on pure sciences. Talking about the change in the education sphere during the pandemic, he remarked how teachers would not allow students to come inside the class if they had a mobile. “Now, you can attend class only if you or your parents have a mobile. Only if you have this gadget, can you have access to knowledge,” he said.

He urged parents not to discourage young minds when they set out to explore the world around them. “If he/she dismantles a mobile, do not discourage it, instead encourage them to be curious,” he said. He also told parents not to snub their children if they ask questions that the parents did not know answers to. “Instead encourage them to explore them on their own,” he said.

Prof Hegde also said that there is plenty of scope to pursue pure sciences within the country but lamented how most young minds look to build their career elsewhere in the world. He urged students to take part in science exhibitions and fests when they are in high school and college. He also asked students to explore about opportunities in their field on their own.