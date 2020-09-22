The pandemic has changed the way we access education: Nagesh Hegde

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we access education, said Nagesh Hegde, Indian Author, Journalist, Environmentalist here on Tuesday.
He was speaking at “The Hindu EducationPlus Career Counselling Digital conclave” on pure sciences. Talking about the change in the education sphere during the pandemic, he remarked how teachers would not allow students to come inside the class if they had a mobile. “Now, you can attend class only if you or your parents have a mobile. Only if you have this gadget, can you have access to knowledge,” he said.
He urged parents not to discourage young minds when they set out to explore the world around them. “If he/she dismantles a mobile, do not discourage it, instead encourage them to be curious,” he said. He also told parents not to snub their children if they ask questions that the parents did not know answers to. “Instead encourage them to explore them on their own,” he said.
Prof Hegde also said that there is plenty of scope to pursue pure sciences within the country but lamented how most young minds look to build their career elsewhere in the world. He urged students to take part in science exhibitions and fests when they are in high school and college. He also asked students to explore about opportunities in their field on their own.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath