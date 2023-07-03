The Leslie Coleman papers at NCBS offer a glimpse into his work and life

July 03, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST

“Coleman was a complete person, as a scientist and a human being,” says Dr. B. Mallik, retired Dean, UAS Bangalore, who has been working on the biography of Dr Leslie C. Coleman, a renowned mycologist and entomologist who went on to become the first director of the Department of Agriculture in Mysore State.

The new collection of material related to Coleman, which was made public on June 16, his birthday, more than bears testimony to it. These letters, photographs, media clippings and handwritten reflections, which have found a permanent home in the Archives at the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), Bengaluru, offer intriguing insights into the life and work of this multi-faceted man who left such a significant impact on the region’s agriculture science research.

“We are all highly indebted to Coleman because he started the Department of Agriculture,” says Mallik, at a special walk-through held at the Archives at NCBS as part of the launch of the Leslie Coleman Papers. He talks about how the papers came into his possession. “During my tenure, Dr. Coleman’s daughter came here out of interest to find out what her father had done,” he says, adding that it got him thinking about Coleman, and he began researching his life.

When he told the family that he wanted to write something about Coleman, they sent him all the material concerning him, says Mallik. ‘It was very unexpected,” he says at the launch, adding that perusing the papers was a revelation of sorts. “There were so many layers to this information,” adds Mallik. “It just landed at my house, and I was wondering what to do with it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A serendipitous encounter with a mutual acquaintance, Shyamal L, led to the papers coming to the Archives at NCBS. “I met Shyamal at a conference, we got talking, and we realised that we both lived in Bangalore,” says Venkat Srinivasan, archivist and lead, Archives at NCBS. Thinking that the archives would be a good place to keep these papers, Shyamal connected Srinivasan and Mallik; the latter donated the papers to the Archives. “We were grateful that he felt compelled to donate the material here,” says Srinivasan, adding that it went through mid-level processing and is now accessible online.

A diversity of stories

Leslie Coleman, who was born on June 16, 1878 in Durham County, Ontario, Canada, first came to India in 1908, appointed by the State of Mysore to assist Dr. Adolf Lehmann, the agricultural advisor for Mysore back then. He became the director of the Department of Agriculture in 1913, holding the position until 1934, addressing several agricultural concerns in the State over his two-decade-long stint there.

“He brought about a lot of improvements in agriculture, in terms of farm implements, new crop varieties, the way the department functioned,” says Mallik, adding that he was also instrumental in setting up the Hebbal Agricultural School, improving the sericulture and civil veterinary department and establishing a coffee research station at Balehonnur, among other achievements. “That is why we respect him so much. He brought about all these changes.”

The rich and diverse collection at the Archives at NCBS, not only throws light on all these achievements but also on the erstwhile Mysore State itself, offering a fascinating glimpse into a bygone era. Some of them, among many others, include a sepia-toned news clipping, dated 1933, announcing the retirement of Coleman; a typewritten thank-you letter from the farmers of Ramanagaram; a generous assessment of the typical Indian village by Coleman; a greeting card embossed with a photograph of the Mysore Palace carrying the royal seal; photographs of cattle, crop, farm-instruments and Coleman’s family.

So, what makes an archive such as this one so special? “At a functional level, you can think of an archive as a historical repository that records context, the story behind the story,” points out Srinivasan, adding that for him, personally, the purpose of archives is to enable a diversity of stories. “There is an entire world of things that we think we know, and then along comes something that makes us see things in a new light. In many ways, archives help us do that.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT