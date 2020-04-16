The king of fruits at your doorstep

With a huge demand for mangoes, the Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation is trying to ensure that consumers’ requirements are fulfilled. However, with the lockdown in place, the corporation is struggling to work around the restrictions that have been put in place.

It is mapping a contingency plan in coordination with various departments and buyers of large quantities of the king of fruits. Already, the understaffed corporation is inundated with requests for different varieties, including Badami, Sindhuri, Raspuri and Penisha, from various apartment complexes and housing communities. Right now, it is catering only to bulk orders, greater than 250 kg. Smaller orders may be routed through India Post.

Senior officials said that they are finding it difficult to get packing material and restrictions on inter-State movement are making logistics tricky.

“Most of the requirements within the city are serviced in either crates or boxes with a capacity to hold 12 pieces. We are having problems getting boxes as the manufacturers are in neighbouring States,” an official said.

The corporation is trying to facilitate procurement of mangoes from farmers through the processing industries.

“The processing industry usually procures two major varieties – Badami and Totapuri. We are also trying to facilitate B2B (business to business) linkages,” the official added.

Poor yield

This year production in the State has reduced by nearly 50%. While Badami and Totapuri varieties had reduced to around 50%, the production of Sindhuri, Raspuri, Mallika and Malgova was just around 40%.

The poor yield has been attributed to an extended monsoon, water retention in the soil and higher than normal temperature during the winter months. This, officials of the corporation said, had delayed flowering. That apart, pests and diseases afflicting the mango crop in February further impacted production.