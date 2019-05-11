The Hindu Young World Summer Smart Camp is back

The five-day The Hindu Young World Summer Smart Camp will be held from May 20 to 24 at three centres — St. Joseph’s Boys’ High School, Museum Road; Sree Cauvery School, Indiranagar; and Bhavan Bangalore Press School, Chamarajpet.

There will be two levels. The basic course is open for children in the 6 to 10 age group, while the advanced course is for children in the 11 to 13 age group. They will cover ‘fun with math’, ‘rocket science’, ‘brain magic’, robotics, and ‘little wonder’.

The registration fee is ₹1,999 plus GST. To register, visit www.thehindu.com/ywsummercamp. The camp will be held between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on all the days for both basic and advanced courses. For details, contact C. Sridhar on 9945232990. Spot registrations are allowed.

Skill Angels, Cuemath, EZONE, and Diya Labs are the content partners. Chintu TV is the media partner. Soulfull, Cuemath, and Diya Labs are the regional partners. The snack partner is Unibic and beverage partner is Rasna.