The Hindu Young World painting contest

It is that time of the year again for children to get ready with their paints and brushes.

The Hindu Young World Painting Competition 2017-2018 will be held at Army Public School on K. Kamaraj Road on December 16.

There is good news. The last date for the preliminary entry is extended. The competition, presented by Thyrocare, is open to children in two categories – juniors (classes 4 to 6) and seniors (classes 7 to 9). There are 10 topics to choose from in both categories. For every entry, a fee of ₹100 should be paid at our offices either by cheque or cash.

Students have to choose any one of the given topics and paint on a white drawing sheet (26 cm x 27 cm). For registration, log on to https://pay.hindu.com/yw painting/ywpainting.html.

A registration number will be emailed to you. This number needs to be mentioned on the top-right corner of the drawing sheet legibly. The student’s name, class, school, residential address, mobile number and e-mail IDs (personal and school) have to be mentioned on the back of the sheet. Without this information, the entry will be disqualified.

The painting needs to be certified by you, or the art teacher, as the student’s original work, and sent to The Regional General Manager - Circulation, The Hindu, 19 and 21, Bhagwan Mahaveer Road, Bengaluru - 560001. The cover has to be superscribed ‘The Hindu Young World Painting’.

Selected students will be intimated and they should report at the venue with their intimation letter at 9.15 a.m. at their own cost on December 16. The competition will begin at 10.30 a.m. The topic for the final will be given at the venue.

The prize distribution ceremony will be held on the same day at the venue at 1 p.m. Artist Ramesh Katti will be the chief guest.

The winners will receive trophies, certificates and prizes. All the participants will receive participation certificates.

Arrow Publications is the Knowledge Partner of the event. Corporation Bank is the Regional Partner while Bejois is the Beverage Partner. Army Public School is the Venue Partner.