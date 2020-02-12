The Hindu Young World painting contest on Saturday

The 20th edition of The Hindu Young World Painting Competition 2019-20 will be held at St. Joseph’s Boys’ High School, Museum Road, on Saturday.

The competition is open to schoolchildren in two categories – Juniors (classes 4 to 6) and Seniors (classes 7 to 9). There is an entry fee of ₹100 per participant. There is no preliminary round. Interested students may come directly to the venue and make the payment at the registration counter. Any number of students from a school can participate in the competition. Students must report at the venue by 8.30 a.m. The competition will begin at 10 a.m.

The topics for both categories will be given on the spot. Students are directed to bring their own materials. Drawing sheets will be provided.

The prize distribution ceremony will be held at 1.30 p.m. at the venue. The top three in each category will receive trophies and merit certificates from The Hindu. There will be seven consolation prizes in each category. All others will receive participation certificates.

National Insurance Company Ltd. is the regional partner, while St. Joseph’s Boys’ High School is the venue partner of the event.

For details and registrations, interested may contact R.N.B Desai on 9986196254 or desai.rnb@thehindu.co.in and Srikanth M. on 9844989911 or srikanth.m@thehindu.co.in