The Hindu sales officer among four killed in separate accidents

January 11, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 25-year-old senior sales officer with The Hindu was killed when an SUV knocked his motorcycle down on Coles Road in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased, R. Gopi, was heading to work around 5.45 a.m. when the SUV driver knocked down his bike and sped away. Passers-by rushed Gopi to Bowring hospital, where the doctors declared him as brought dead.

Based on the complaint by Savitha Ravi, his mother, the Pulakeshinagar traffic police, with the help of CCTV camera footage from in and around the area, tracked down the accused, identified as Mounesh, 20, a private firm employee, and arrested him on the charges of causing death due to negligence and rash and negligent driving. The accused was in a hurry to pick up someone and was driving rashly, the police said.

Gopi is survived by his mother and sister. He had joined The Hindu a year ago and was to get married soon. The Hindu and its employees mourned his death and held a prayer meeting.

A 32-year-old delivery personnel of an e-commerce company was killed after his scooter slipped on Kommaghatta main road on Wednesday night.

The deceased, Ramamurthy, a resident of Kengeri, was returning home from work around 9.30 p.m. when the accident occurred. According to the police, Ramamurthy was overspeeding, lost control of his scooter, slipped on the road and sustained severe head injuries. Passers-by rushed him to a private hospital where the doctors declared him as brought dead, according to the Kengeri traffic police.

A 60-year-old man crossing the road was killed on the spot when a goods vehicle knocked him down at Yelahanka on Wednesday night. The deceased, Siddalinge Gowda, was a resident of Jakkur Layout. The police have registered a case against the goods vehicle driver.

In another incident, a 61-year-old scooter rider, Venkateshappa, was killed when a vehicle knocked him down on Devanahalli main road on Thursday. The deceased was a resident of Jala hobli. The Devanahalli traffic police have arrested the vehicle driver.

