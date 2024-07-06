ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu Impact: Bescom sets July 8 deadline for removal of illegal cables laid on its infrastructure in Bengaluru

Published - July 06, 2024 03:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu had carried a report on July 5 on pedestrians complaining about the hazards posed by cables dangling from electric poles in different parts of the city

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of officials removing Optical Fibre Cables (OFC) hanging at Avenue Road in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) set July 8 as the deadline for removal of all unauthorised Optical Fiber Cables (OFC), data cables and dish cables laid on electrical poles across its jurisdiction in Bengaluru. 

In August 2023, Bescom took up a special drive to remove all illegal OFC, data and dish cables laid on Bescom infrastructure. However, OFC, data and dish cables have again been laid on electric poles. 

Bescom stated that its personnel will remove all illegal OFC, data cables and dish cables if service providers fail to remove the same within the stipulated time. Bescom has warned that the respective service providers of OFC, data and dish cables will be held responsible for any untoward incident due to illegal cables and will take legal action against the errant OFC, data and dish cable operators.

On July 5, The Hindu had carried a report on pedestrians complaining about the hazards posed by cables dangling from electric poles in different parts of Bengaluru. Bescom officials had responded that they were continuously working on identifying such hazardous locations and rectifying the problems, including the removal of OFC.

