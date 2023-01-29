ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu EducationPlus International Education Fair in Bengaluru

January 29, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu EducationPlus’s 19th edition of the International Education Fair will be held in Bengaluru on January 30 and 31 at Christ University and Ramaiah University, respectively, from 10 a.m.

The fair will bring together expert delegates from consulates and over 50 top international universities and colleges all under one roof. The fair will be a one-stop platform for aspiring students to gather information on overseas education. It will give them a holistic opportunity to interact with colleges, universities, consulates, and agencies from across the globe. Seminars and scholarships, visa counselling, and financial assistance for students will be part of the fair.

The education fair will also have a session on how to crack the GRE/GMAT exam. Registered students can take a free mock GRE/GMAT test at the venue. To register, check out the link http://bit.ly/IEF2023. The event is presented by MPOWER Financing and powered by Learners Cortex and Magoosh.

The fair will be inaugurated by Pradeep P., Commissioner, Department of Collegiate and Technical Education. The fair includes addresses on ‘USA as an Education Hub and Visa Processing’ by Sarath Kumar Velayutham - Head of Admissions, Learners Cortex Magoosh; ‘Financing your Education’ by Supriyo Choudhury, Senior Manager - Global Business Development, MPOWER Financing, and a panel discussion on ‘Banking Policies on Educational Loans’ with Charu Kumar, Assistant General Manager, Retail Assets Wing, Canara Bank; and Jennifer R. White, Head of Global Business Development, MPOWER Financing.

