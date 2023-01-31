The Hindu education fair continues to get good response on second day 

January 31, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The International Education Fair (IEF) of The Hindu Education Plus concluded on Tuesday with excellent response at Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences where hundreds of students and parents made use of numerous stalls, which were set up to help students with academic counselling, loans and scholarship to realise their higher education dreams in foreign countries.

Speaking at the event, professor O.P. Kharbanda said that the new era of technology has brought the world closer and has turned it into a small village. “Within this village, the challenges are also of different kinds such as flexibility, adaptability, availability of support and others. The biggest challenge is the choice of a career path. The role of The Hindu and other groups at the fair, is to guide the students to choose a career path, which is of great help.”

It was also mentioned in the fair that the number of students who go abroad from India has significantly grown in the last couple of years. “Last year was a record setting year for Indian students going abroad with over 1.2 lakh of them going to the U.S. alone. 2022 was also the year when more Indian students went to U.S. than Chinese students. Every organisation here (at the fair) is here to support the aspirations of Indian students for generations to come,” said Sasha Ramani, Director of Corporate Strategy, MPOWER Financing.

He added that there was no better time for Indians to go abroad as universities now offer unique courses and programmes, students are getting ample help with regard to visa and immigration challenges and with highest quality education all over the world.

The International Education Fair, an edition of which took place at Christ University on Monday, was presented by MPOWER Financing and powered by Learners Cortex and Magoosh.

The teachers and students who attended IEF said that it was beneficial to get information about various universities across many countries at one place.

Mandhakini, a professor at Ramaiah University, said, “We visited the stalls to assess what kind of preparation is necessary for students to clear different entrance exams. Students do not know where to go and whom to approach, because there are a lot of fake sites and universities on the internet. So, an exhibition like this helps them and everyone else to get to know about the process to reach their goals.”

Students were more enthusiastic to get to know different kinds of financial opportunities to go abroad. Kavya, a student majoring in microbiology, said, “From this exhibition, we came to know what opportunities we can grab without having any financial problems.”