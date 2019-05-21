The Hindu EDGE Career Counselling from May 25

The 16th edition of The Hindu EDGE Career Counselling, Karnataka, will be held from May 25 to June 2 at 10 locations in nine cities across the State.

Experts will speak on admission procedures after examinations such as CET, COMEDK, NEET, and NATA; on courses in subjects such as law, animation, pure science, arts, commerce, management, engineering, and medicine; and on the civil service examination.

The Hindu EDGE Career Counselling sets a benchmark in educational and professional guidance.

The counselling acts as a platform to connect students and parents with speakers and educational institutions. The event will also help students to take the right decisions after getting counselling and guidance from experts.

The platinum sponsor of the event is REVA University while the gold sponsors are Kammavari Sangham Group of Institutions, Cambridge Institute of Technology, Rajarajeswari Group of Institutions, Christ Deemed to be University, and Universal Coaching Centre.

The silver sponsors are HKBK Group of Institutions, NTTF (Nettur Technical Training Foundation), Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology, XIME (Xavier Institute of Management Entrepreneurship), Brindavan Group of Institutions, Maharaja Institute of Technology, Thandavapura, Sri Krishnadevaraya Educational Trust, and Institute of Company Secretaries of India.