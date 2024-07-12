The Congress-led government in Karnataka is working towards tabling the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, 2024 that aims to revamp administration of the city with a multiple corporation set-up in the upcoming monsoon session of the legislature, due to begin on July 15.

However, the going may not be easy given the opposition to splitting Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular), who see the existing set-up as their legacy.

During the earlier tenure of the Congress, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah championed the Karnataka Municipal Corporations (Amendment) Bill, 2015, that trifurcated the civic body along with a host of other reforms. The Bill was passed in the Assembly, but defeated in the Council. The then Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala sent the Bill for presidential assent, but the bill eventually met with a quiet death.

BJP opted for bureaucratic decentralisation

The BJP came to power in 2019, and brought in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Act, 2020, which provided for bureaucratic decentralisation under a single corporation, which the Congress described as a missed opportunity to fix Bengaluru’s woes.

As of now, civic polls in Bengaluru were due nearly four years ago. Multiple petitions seeking immediate civic elections are pending before the High Court of Karnataka and the Supreme Court.

A senior minister in Bengaluru told The Hindu that the Congress has always maintained that the city is unmanageable in the existing single corporation set-up, and the civic administration needs to be split. “We tried to do it before, and now we will try again. We strongly believe only political decentralisation can fix the governance deficit in the city, and dividing BBMP is not (the same as) dividing the city,” he said.

The example of Delhi is a pointer to how the future will unfold

However, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and senior BJP leader from the city R. Ashok told The Hindu that the party would oppose any division of the city tooth and nail, like it has done before. “We will not allow Kempe Gowda’s Bengaluru to be divided. Such division failed in Delhi and they re-merged. Such splitting will create income disparities, and will be against the interest of Kannadigas in the city,” he claimed.

BJP and JD(S), which have the support of one independent member, have a majority in the Legislative Council, where they can defeat the Bill, like in 2015. Even if the government gets the Bill passed again in the Assembly where it enjoys a comfortable majority, it needs to be seen whether the governor gives his assent.

A senior minister said, “The problem is that both BJP and JD(S) see the existing system as their legacy. The erstwhile Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike was expanded to the BBMP during JD(S)-BJP regime in 2007-08, when H. D. Kumaraswamy was the Chief Minister. When the BJP was in power (2018-23), they brought in the BBMP Act, 2020, which acknowledges the problem and tries to fix it with bureaucratic decentralisation. The Congress has consistently recommended political decentralisation. It is an ideological viewpoint.”

Legal push for civic elections in Bengaluru

Meanwhile, BJP leader and former city councillor N. R. Ramesh has decided to file a writ petition in the High Court of Karnataka seeking directions to the State Government to conduct elections immediately. “The restructuring proposal is just a ploy to postpone polls further,” he contended.

(The series concludes)