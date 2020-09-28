Kerala girl bags 18 gold medals at NLSIU convocation

Bengaluru

28 September 2020 21:01 IST

Of the 48 gold medals awarded to graduates from different academic programmes as recognition of their achievements, Yamuna Menon, received 18 medals at the 28th annual convocation.

The virtual convocation ceremony of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, which was held on Sunday, saw being made.

By clinching 18 gold medals, Yamuna Menon, who was among the 576 students who graduated, became the student with the most number of medals ever received in the history of the university.

Of the 48 gold medals awarded to graduates from different academic programmes as recognition of their achievements, Ms. Menon, who hails from Kochi in Kerala, and graduated with a BA LLB (Hons) degree, received 18 medals at the 28th annual convocation.

Advertising

Advertising

Ms. Menon is a recipient of a scholarship from the university, in association with Increasing Diversity by Increasing Access (IDIA), a non-profit organisation which aims to empower underprivileged children by giving them access to quality legal education.

She said that IDIA also put her in touch with a mentor who was from the corporate law area who guided her about opportunities in the legal field. She was drawn towards law as it is an instrument that creates a difference in every walk of life, she said.

She wrote the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) in 2014, but did not get admission in NLSIU. She then took a gap year and wrote the CLAT again in 2015, securing the 28th rank, and subsequently admission into NLSIU.

Her family has no background in law. “I think I was systematic in my approach towards academics. I would set personal goals for myself and then try to achieve that to the best of my abilities. I think paying attention in class helped me the most,” she said..

She now plans to pursue her postgraduation from Trinity College, University of Cambridge. Talking about her long term plans in law, she said, “I would like to gain international exposure, especially with international organisations in the area of sustainable development goals and then make use of these skills in our nation building.”

Ms. Menon also headed the academic support initiatives in the university and was part of various research assignments with centres in the university, which included competition law, labour law, and environmental law. She said that these responsibilities in the university and the diverse internship opportunities played a key role in moulding her.

She wrote a paper on the Sumangali system in the Tamil Nadu textile industry which was published in the Cambridge Law Review.