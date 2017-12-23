Bengaluru

The Choir of the Loaves and Fish

The Choir of the Loaves and Fish is made up of residents of the Holy Spirit Home in Banergatta, Bengaluru, a home for senior citizens.Their ages range from 65 to 95.


The choir was started in 2012, by Pervin Varma, whose aunt and uncle were residents of the home at the time (they have since passed on). They practise every week, and do two concerts every year, one in December, with a song list of carols, hymns and popular Christmas songs, and the other on Independence Day, with a secular song list.


When The Hindu’s Sunday Magazine visited them, they were practising for their 2017 Christmas Concert, “Love Changes Everything.” At the end of their rehearsal, they sang this medley especially for The Hindu’s readers.

The choir performed their first Christmas concert in December 2012.

This choir of senior citizens in Bengaluru has an audacious dream

 

