The Cauvery conflict and the concerns beyond

T. Ramakrishnan has an emotional connect with Bengaluru for over four decades. “I first came to this historic beautiful city 44 years ago with my dad on our way to Goa,” recalls the Chennai-based author and senior associate editor with The Hindu, who was here in the city to deliver a talk titled Cry Me A River, at the Bangalore International Centre.

While that first visit appears to have been idyllic — he talks about visiting Tipu’s summer palace and boating on Ulsoor Lake — the one he undertook on October 8, 2002, was less so. “The then Chief Minister of Karnataka had just begun his padayatra,” recalls Ramakrishnan,who has recently authored a monograph in English, Cauvery: A Long-Winded Dispute, published by The Hindu group. So tense was the situation back then that a colleague even suggested that he cancel the trip. “My reply was that I have enormous faith in the innate goodness of human beings. I experienced it here,” he says.

Long-standing conflict

Throughout the talk, Ramakrishnan offers insights into this long-standing conflict, which dates back to the British colonial period from 1892 when the Madras Presidency under the British Raj and the princely State of Mysore first signed a water allocation agreement. He also talks about his own experiences covering the water sector, offering anecdotes about some of the critical moments in the hundred-odd-year history of the conflict.

According to him, July 18 — also incidentally the same date on which the BIC talk was held — is significant since it marks the day when Jayalalithaa, the then Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, began a four-day fast seeking Cauvery water release back in 1991. He adds that the events that occurred over the next 30 years since then inspired this book on the Cauvery and details his own initiation into the issue. “I started covering the water sector within months of me joining The Hindu in October 1992. The Cauvery Dispute was a key element of the beat,” says Ramakrishnan, admitting that his fascination for figures and dates drew him further to the subject.

He also mentions that around the time he started covering this issue, former Tamil Nadu finance secretary S. Guhan published a monograph titled The Cauvery River Dispute: Towards Conciliation. His own book, says Ramakrishnan, is an update of that book. “My work, while giving a historical account of the dispute, has focused on the post-1993 aspects of it,” he says.

Some of the other aspects discussed at the talk included the attitudes of late Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers Kumaraswami Kamaraj and MGR towards the issue, the Hemavati project, the role of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal, the failure of the centre’s interventions in this issue and the 2018 Supreme Court Judgment, among other things.

Environmental challenges

Ramakrishnan goes beyond the water-sharing issue to comment on the state of the Cauvery itself and why addressing that is extremely important. “I feel that in the years to come, the Cauvery River system is going to face serious challenges on the environmental front,” he says, adding that issues of sand mining, pollution, and loss of vegetation require more serious attention. He believes that if not addressed, the overall problem will grow bigger and bigger. “People from all walks of life, who inherit the legacy of the Cauvery Basin, should make earnest attempts to safeguard Mother Cauvery so that this natural resource sustains the rich tradition, culture and livelihood of people as it has been doing for ages,” concludes Ramakrishnan.