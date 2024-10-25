Thanks to rains and civic work in markets, Deepavali shopping in Bengaluru proves to be a damp squib

Rain is playing spoilsport for festive shopping ahead of Deepavali in the traditional shopping hubs of Bengaluru. With flooded roads and traffic congestion, many shoppers have not made it to the markets yet, and business has taken a hit.

“The rains have spoilt everything. Our daily business has taken a hit. We are experiencing losses up to 80%,” said Suhail Yusuf, secretary of the Brigade Shops and Establishments’ Association.

The same is the case in the market area around Chickpet where ongoing civic work has proven to be an obstacle for business.

“Owing to heavy rains and continuous forecast of more rain, there is no festive business atmosphere this time. The Deepavali shopping tempo has not built up yet. The civic infrastructure issues, which we have been facing, only adds to our misery,” said Sajjan Raj Mehta, a trader and trade activist in Chickpet.

White-topping work has been going on for a few months on B.V.K. Iyengar Road and A.S. Char Street. Traders say that this causes major traffic congestion and has led to a loss of revenue. A couple days ago, a video clip from Chickpet that went viral showed huge amounts of garbage piled up on roads as waste collection was affected owing to rains.

“The waste problem has been solved now, but we continue to face the issue of hawkers who eat into our business and cause inconvenience to shoppers,” Mr. Mehta said.

Similar problems were reported in Gandhi Bazaar in south Bengaluru, where the traders say that the widening of footpaths has resulted in hawkers taking over a majority of the business.

“With the increase in the width of the footpaths, we have too many hawkers and the business in shops has reduced by 80% this season. The transport and traffic facilities have also been affected severely. The footfall to our shops has reduced drastically,” said Gundurao Lale, president, Gandhi Bazaar Traders’ Association.

However, business owners are optimistic that the upcoming weekend could give a boost to business if it does not rain.

“Though rains have not caused major problems in Central Business District (CBD), our business (in Commercial Street) was still somewhat affected, especially in the evenings. But, if shopping picks up this weekend, then we can make up for 10-15% of the losses that we have suffered in the last few weeks,” said Sanjay Motwani, Bengaluru Commercial Association.

Mr. Yusuf seconded this, saying, “This is the one festival which provides a major boost to business. In the last few years, Deepavali shopping has picked up greatly just a few days before the festival. We are hoping for the same this year too. But if it rains, then we might lose 30 to 40% of our business even on those days.”

As of now, customers are more interested in buying ethnic wear, electronics, and gift items, according to traders. “Even if they do not buy clothes for themselves, customers are buying gifts, especially sweets. This time, instead of buying sweet boxes, the trend is to buy hampers, which cost upwards of ₹3,000,” said Mr. Motwani.

