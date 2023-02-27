Thales to hire 550 employees in Bengaluru and Noida

February 27, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Bengaluru:

French Aerospace and Defence company Thales will hire over 500 people in India for its engineering centres in Bengaluru and Noida in 2023.

In 2023, Thales plans to hire over 12,000 new employees to support its strong growth trajectory in its three core markets: Aerospace, Defence and Security, and Digital Identity and Security, the company said.

The group will be hiring across the world and expects to take on 5,500 new employees in France, 550 in India, 1,050 in the United Kingdom, 600 in Australia, and 540 in the United States, Thales said.

Thales is hiring in every discipline across all its business segments, and in particular for its sites in Noida and Bengaluru. It is recruiting people on permanent or fixed-term contracts as well as providing several internal mobility opportunities in India and across the globe.

At these sites, Thales is mainly seeking hardware engineers, software engineers, systems architects, experts in digital technologies and project managers, offering them the opportunity to help to build a safer, greener, more inclusive world, it said.

Thales said that it is also working to improve the gender balance in its workforce.

In 2022, women accounted for 25% of new hires in India, and represented 22% of the Group’s India workforce.

Thales said it lays particular emphasis on nurturing future talent through internships. In India, 80 students have already joined the company as interns this month.

“Through our Engineering Competence Centres and our supply chains, we enable our employees in India to work in cross-functional and inter-geographical teams on technologies that drive the sustainable development of our societies. As we ramp up our recruitment programme for the country, we are excited to welcome new colleagues to Thales in India, ” said Ashish Saraf, vice-president and country director for India, Thales.