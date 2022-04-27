Thai Airways flight suffers tyre deflation at Bengaluru airport

A Thai Airways flight, which landed at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), suffered deflation of the landing gear tyre on the right side, on April 26 night.

The ground staff noticed one of the deflated tyres while the flight (TG 325) was taxiing from the runway towards the apron area. All the passengers disembarked safely after the incident. The flight had arrived from Bangkok.

The incident caused disruption in the scheduled departure of the flight to Bangkok on Wednesday, leaving passengers stranded at the airport for hours.

A passenger vented his ire on social media by saying that the flight scheduled for departure at 12.30 a.m. was cancelled and no hotel reservations were provided till 5 a.m. for the passengers.

BIAL sources said 139 passengers had booked tickets on the flight that was scheduled for departure. “All passengers were provided hotel accommodations and rebooked for April 28 departure,” a spokesperson said in a statement.