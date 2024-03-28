ADVERTISEMENT

TH impact: KSEAB allots 50 answer sheets per day for each evaluator of class 8, and 30 for class 9 evaluators

March 28, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has reduced the number of answer sheets to be evaluated per day to 50 for each evaluator of class 8 and 30 for each evaluator of class 9. The board issued an order in this regard on Thursday.

Earlier, each evaluator of class 5 had been instructed to check 80 answer sheets per day, evaluators of class 8 had to do 60, and evaluators of class 9 had to do 40.

Teachers had opposed the KSEAB order which had allotted less than a week for the evaluation of around 1.66 crore answer sheets of class 5, 8, and 9 board examination (Summative Assessment-2). The Hindu published a report in this regard on March 28.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The evaluation of class 5 answer sheets has already started and it will be completed on March 31. The evaluation of class 8 and 9 answer sheets will be started on Friday, according to the revised order and it will be completed by April 2.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US