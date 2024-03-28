TH impact: KSEAB allots 50 answer sheets per day for each evaluator of class 8, and 30 for class 9 evaluators

March 28, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has reduced the number of answer sheets to be evaluated per day to 50 for each evaluator of class 8 and 30 for each evaluator of class 9. The board issued an order in this regard on Thursday.

Earlier, each evaluator of class 5 had been instructed to check 80 answer sheets per day, evaluators of class 8 had to do 60, and evaluators of class 9 had to do 40.

Teachers had opposed the KSEAB order which had allotted less than a week for the evaluation of around 1.66 crore answer sheets of class 5, 8, and 9 board examination (Summative Assessment-2). The Hindu published a report in this regard on March 28.

The evaluation of class 5 answer sheets has already started and it will be completed on March 31. The evaluation of class 8 and 9 answer sheets will be started on Friday, according to the revised order and it will be completed by April 2.

