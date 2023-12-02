ADVERTISEMENT

TH IMPACT: Bescom takes steps to clear wires hanging dangerously

December 02, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Alerted by a report in The Hindu, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) has taken steps to clear wires hanging dangerously on traffic signal poles.

The Bescom, in a note, said it had cleared dangerously hanging cables from the traffic signal pole opposite Nimmura Thindi Hotel on Mysuru Road under the 3rd sub-division of Bescom West.

A release and photographs of the clearing of cables were sent to The Hindu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu had published a detailed report, ‘Wired web: Surging electrical accidents in Bengaluru,’ highlighting the issue on December 1.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US