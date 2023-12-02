TH IMPACT: Bescom takes steps to clear wires hanging dangerously

December 02, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

Alerted by a report in The Hindu, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) has taken steps to clear wires hanging dangerously on traffic signal poles.

The Bescom, in a note, said it had cleared dangerously hanging cables from the traffic signal pole opposite Nimmura Thindi Hotel on Mysuru Road under the 3rd sub-division of Bescom West.

A release and photographs of the clearing of cables were sent to The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu had published a detailed report, ‘Wired web: Surging electrical accidents in Bengaluru,’ highlighting the issue on December 1.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.