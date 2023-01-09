TH Impact | BBMP finally launches ‘Fix My Street’ app to report potholes on Bengaluru roads

January 09, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

Having missed the January 1 launch deadline, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) finally unveiled the ‘FixMyStreet’ mobile application on January 7, 2023, for the public to report potholes on the city streets.

On Saturday, The Hindu had reported about the missed deadline and on the same evening, the civic body launched the application.

In December 2022, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath had announced that the ‘FixMyStreet’ mobile application would be launched on January 1 where people can file reports about potholes and once ratified by a civic official, the app will automatically generate a work order to fill them. This was an announcement welcomed by many, including leading industrialists like Kiran Mazumdar Shaw.

On Monday, Mr. Giri Nath informed that the app was launched and the civic body had received around 350 complaints from the public so far. “We have launched the FixMyStreet application, where people can directly complain about potholes. So far, we have received 350 complaints and I also reviewed the application with the officials and it is working fine,” he added.

After @THBengaluru report on 'Fix My Street' app. The @BBMPCOMM launches the app and said that the #Bengaluru civic body has received 350 complaints from public so far in the app.@the_hindu@THBengaluruhttps://t.co/i3vTxgVMfjpic.twitter.com/wWBSLfkWJH — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) January 9, 2023

How it works

The application is available on both the Android app store and Apple store for download and has an option of “road repair” tab.

“Once people start sending the complaint regarding potholes on the app, it will have to be certified by the jurisdictional assistant engineer. Once certified, the work order gets generated automatically. In the case of major roads, it will go to the ‘Python’ contractor who has been entrusted with the maintenance of 182 km of arterial and sub-arterial roads. In case of other stretches, the work order will get sent to the hot mix plant,” said a BBMP official.

The application had earlier launched in 2017 and was later closed in 2019 due to technical issues. “There were some technical glitches which have been fixed now. The mobile app was launched in 2017 for the general public. However, it was closed to the public in 2019 due to technical issues and was only available for our BBMP officials,” the official added.