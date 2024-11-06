After a month-long delay following safety approval, the Namma Metro Green Line from Nagasandra to Madavara is set to open for commercial operations on Thursday, November 7.

This eagerly awaited 3.14-kilometre extension provides critical metro access to the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), marking a significant expansion of the city’s transport network along Tumakuru Road.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who conducted a trial run on the route on November 6, announced that the line would open on Thursday November 7 without a formal inauguration, citing strong public demand. His decision bypasses the planned official launch ceremony, reflecting a response to public frustration over repeated delays.

The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) had cleared the extension for operation on October 4, following rigorous safety inspections.

The extended stretch comprises three new stations — Manjunathanagar, Chikkabidarakallu, and Madavara (BIEC). This new link is expected to bring significant relief to the thousands of commuters on Tumakuru Road, a crucial artery connecting Bengaluru with the rest of Karnataka.

On October 25, The Hindu published an article titled “Namma Metro commuters frustrated as Nagasandra-Madavara opening awaits inauguration despite safety clearance”. The article highlighted the mounting impatience among metro users due to bureaucratic delays even after the safety nod from CMRS. Both the Centre and State governments had not given their approval for operations to commence, as the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had been coordinating a joint inauguration with Central and State ministers, and other officials.

This process drew sharp criticism from the public, who saw it as prioritising ‘VVIP inaugurations’ over citizens’ convenience.

Sources close to the matter revealed that earlier BMRCL had approached the Urban Development Department, which subsequently reached out to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to arrange for Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar to participate in the launch. However, the backlash prompted the government of Karnataka to expedite the line’s opening without a formal event.

During his inspection on November 6, Mr Shivakumar boarded a metro train at Yeshwantpur and travelled along the Nagasandra-Madavara stretch, assessing station facilities and infrastructure. He later assured commuters that the new line is ready to operate and would begin serving the public immediately.

The Nagasandra-Madavara extension is expected to ease congestion on Tumakuru Road, which regularly experiences bumper-to-bumper traffic during peak hours and on weekends. The route serves as a major link connecting Bengaluru with other regions in Karnataka, particularly for residents of the city’s northwestern suburbs and visitors to BIEC, a prominent venue for trade events. The new metro link offers an alternative to the heavy traffic on the road, promises smoother travel for daily commuters and event-goers alike.

The metro expansion has faced various hurdles over the years, resulting in significant delays. Issues with land acquisition near the NICE Road junction and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the project timeline back by nearly five years.