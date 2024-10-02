TGSB school crafts a greener Navaratri

The students at The Green School Bangalore (TGSB) are all set to celebrate Navaratri with their handmade dolls crafted from recycled materials.

The class 3-9 students of the school have been busy for the past 15 days making Gombes of Durga, Seetha, Rama, and Ravana for the Navaratri festival followed by Dasara in the next two days.

“The students were advised to collect waste materials such as coconut shells, eggshells, plastic bottles, old fabric, and decorative pearls from their home and neighbourhood, deposit them in the box in every classroom, and use them during their art class. Some students made them at home with the help of their parents; I helped the others” says Bhaskar Sutradhar, art teacher at TGSB.

Experiential learning

Sthuthi of grade-6 shares her excitement to showcase the handmade dolls and notes that students are given opportunities to experience all festivals at their fullest in the most sustainable ways.

“Our teachers have been inspiring us to create these dolls from the waste to drive home the message of the 3 R’s -’Reduce, Reuse, Recycle,” says Adwitiya, a grade-5 student at TGSB.

Every doll, whether depicting mythological figures or everyday characters, is meant to bring a unique narrative to the display to the viewers.

“This eco-friendly initiative is to enable “Experiential Learning” along with international educational skills, to showcase the ingenuity of young minds and to serve as a testament to the rich culture of South India,” notes Manju Chakrawati, headteacher at the school.

Mona Mohan, Deputy School Head, adds to it.

“The idea of this doll-making activity is to highlight creativity, teamwork, and cultural pride along with enabling students to showcase their talents with enthusiasm, creating a memorable experience filled with joy and accomplishment with a strong appreciation for our environment and cultural history” she remarks.

Being self-reliant

The activity was carried out as part of the school’s Socially Useful Productive Work (SUPW) programme. The school officials and students are currently exploring the possibility of selling the dolls as part of their Young Entrepreneur Programme.

“We encourage students to value money by enabling them to earn by themselves and create savings. This way they can differentiate the idea of need and greed, feel independent, and voice out their opinions”, says Usha Iyer, Principal at TGSB.

TGSB claims to be zero energy, zero carbon, and zero waste school which had adopted United Nation’s SDG 2030 goals.