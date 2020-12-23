Testing facility at KIA

23 December 2020 00:04 IST

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has launched a round-the-clock COVID-19 testing facility for air passengers. In a release on Tuesday, BIAL said the centre certified by NABL and ICMR is located near the arrival area of the terminal.

Passengers who opt for the RT-PCR rapid test result can receive their report within 13 minutes. The cost of test Rapid PCR (Abbott ID NOW) is ₹2,400.

“There will be a sample collection kiosk inside the terminal and a dedicated, state-of-the-art laboratory outside the airport terminal. A waiting lounge with strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols is part of the facility. International arrival passengers unable to get a test prior to boarding their flight can make use of this facility,” on their arrival at BLR. The service will be available to departing passengers, who need to undergo a RT-PCR test before travelling and produce a COVID-19 negative test report at their destination,” the release said.

“Until the test results are received, those tested would be required to wait in a specially demarcated area. Reports would be shared directly with those tested through digital platforms. As per Government requirements, the results of all samples will be registered on the ICMR website,” states the release. ₹800 will be charged for RT-PCR (normal) , report of this test would take 24 hours.