Test run of e-khata system rolled out; citizens asked download draft of the document

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) initiated the test run of the new faceless, contactless, and online e-khata issuance system on Tuesday and has uploaded draft e-khata online for the property owners to download.

As part of the pilot phase, draft e-khata, generated based on existing BBMP records, is now available online. Citizens can access their draft e-khata by visiting www.bbmpeAasthi.karnataka.gov.in

A few hours after the website was online, servers crashed and later the BBMP decided to augment the server capacity. The BBMP will be soon shifting to a more user-friendly interface as well.

An official said the BBMP was planning to roll out the system for the properties outside the tax net on October 10.

The official noted in the draft e-khata many details are missing which the citizens have to fill by producing documents online. The documents will be verified electronically as this database is integrated at the backend with databases like that of Kaveri 2.0, Aadhaar, Bescom, and the Department of Stamps and Registration.

What is the procedure

All the citizens can download their draft e-khata for review. However, to receive the final e-khata, citizens must submit additional property-related details online, including Aadhaar eKYC, GPS coordinates of the property, a photograph of the property, the registered deed of the property, encumbrance certificate (EC) from April 1, 2004, to the present, Bescom meter number, and additional documents sought to verify A-Khata status, the official said. The citizens have to submit these documents online and these will be verified online itself, he informed.

If any of the required documents are unavailable, citizens can opt to meet the jurisdictional Assistant Revenue Officer (ARO) in person to process the final e-khata as per the prescribed rules.

Citizens have a seven-day window to file objections to the draft e-khata. These objections will be reviewed by the ARO and will be resolved based on merit.

The BBMP has digitised records of 21 lakh properties from over 5,000 record books. The civic body is, however, yet to complete the verification process that it started. Initially, the plan was to roll out after verification and quality check but as it would further delay the implementation by one month the BBMP has taken the route of verification by asking the citizens to submit the documents.

Given the scale of this rollout, the current launch is a test phase. Learnings from this phase will be incorporated for future improvements. Citizens are requested to cooperate to help the BBMP serve them better, a senior civic official said.