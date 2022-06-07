Terror suspect arrested in Bengaluru

A file photo of a protest by Kashmiri Pandits against ‘unabaited killing of Hindus in Kashmir Valley’, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

The suspect is wanted in connection with the targeted killing of Hindus in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He was living in Bengaluru with his family and working as a labourer. He had an Aadhaar card when he was arrested

In a joint operation, a Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) special team and Bengaluru police arrested Talib Hussain, an alleged member of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, from a residential locality in Okhalipuram in Srirampura in Bengaluru on June 3.

A self-styled commander of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, Tailb is wanted in connection with the targeted killing of Hindus in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

A team of Jammu and Kashmir police and 17 Rashtriya Rifles launched a joint operation and nabbed Talib Hussain, who was hiding in Bengaluru. Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said that, so far, 47 terror modules have been busted in the Valley.

According to the Karnataka home ministry, which cited a J&K police report, Talib Hussain is a resident of Kishtwar district in Jammu region. He joined Hizbul Mujahideen in 2016, and is on the wanted list of security forces.

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh termed Talib’s arrest as a ‘big success’. In the last five months, 47 terror modules had been neutralised in the Valley. The terrorists involved in the targeted killing have been identified and are now being nabbed.

The Bengaluru police and officials of the Internal security division are coordinating with their J&K counterparts to find out more details about Talib’s activities and his contacts in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “It’s an ongoing process. Police will keep an eye on the movement of suspects, and the State police will extend all possible help.”