Terminal 2 of KIA will start operations in two months

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 12, 2022 20:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The glitzy Terminal 2 of Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, also known as ‘Garden Terminal’, in Devanahalli, Bengaluru, on November 12. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

ADVERTISEMENT

The newly inaugurated Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will become operational in one and half or two months time, said Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Hari Marar.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday during a guided walkthrough of Terminal 2, Marar said a few more processes have to be carried out before the terminal is thrown open for operations.

“The Terminal 2 has just been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but there are a few more processes that need to be done which include a couple of more trials. And as the terminal is a secured area, the security sweep has to be conducted. As soon as all this is finished, roughly in one-and-a-half, two months, we will operationalise Terminal 2,” Mr. Marar said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app