Terminal 2 of KIA will start operations in two months

The glitzy Terminal 2 of Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, also known as ‘Garden Terminal’, in Devanahalli, Bengaluru, on November 12. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The newly inaugurated Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will become operational in one and half or two months time, said Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Hari Marar.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday during a guided walkthrough of Terminal 2, Marar said a few more processes have to be carried out before the terminal is thrown open for operations.

“The Terminal 2 has just been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but there are a few more processes that need to be done which include a couple of more trials. And as the terminal is a secured area, the security sweep has to be conducted. As soon as all this is finished, roughly in one-and-a-half, two months, we will operationalise Terminal 2,” Mr. Marar said.