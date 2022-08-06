Bengaluru

Tent house employee arrested for stealing autorickshaws

Alert patrolling police on Saturday caught a 35-year-old man and seized two autorickshaws that he had stolen.

The accused, Raghu Marigudi, was caught while he was waiting for passengers at Vidhana Soudha Layout circle. When the police approached him, he tried to escape noticing. The police then confronted him, and a detailed questioning led to the cracking of an autorickshaw theft case reported outside BBMP hospital Shankar Nagar on July 29.

Raghu was brought to the station along with the autorickshaw. A detailed questioning led him to confess to stealing two autorickshaws, one of which he had sold it to a person for ₹5,000 and the other he was using to ferry passengers to make money.

The accused worked in a tent house as a labourer and was addicted to alcohol. He was living alone after his wife left him due to his addiction. In order to arrange money for his drinks, the accused started stealing vehicles, police said. Police have recovered two stolen autorickshaws.

