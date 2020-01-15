Tension on Bengaluru's Church Street over ‘Free Kashmir’, anti-CAA graffiti

Tension prevailed on Church Street on Tuesday after shopkeepers and locals woke up to see walls and shutters of a building covered with graffiti against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Another graffiti had ‘Free Kashmir’ scrawled across a wall. One graffiti, for instance, stated ‘No CAA, No NRC’ while another said: ‘I will not show my papers’.

According to the police, there were also abusive comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the RSS. “This was done in the wee hours of Tuesday,” said the police, who have taken suo motu action.

As word spread, a group of people claiming to be BJP workers and members of the Bajrang Dal gathered at the spot with flags and shouted slogans against the perpetrators, demanding their immediate arrest. They also covered the graffiti with saffron and red colour. The situation got tense when a resident objected to them painting the wall. Sensing trouble, the police whisked him away from the spot.

Chetan Singh Rathore, DCP (Central division), who visited the spot, said that the police are analysing CCTV footage. “It was the act of two people. We are in the process of identifying them. The night beat patrol police have been questioned to ascertain whether they came across any suspicious activity while on their rounds,” said Mr. Rathore.

This is the second such incident of people using Church Street as a canvas to vent their anger. Last year, the police had detained two college students for painting graffiti on the walls to protest the crackdown on pubs and live music.