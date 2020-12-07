Tension at Veerabhadra Nagar over rumours of leopard attack

07 December 2020 07:30 IST

It was triggered by the death of 17 goats and sheep in a farm off NICE Road

Residents of Veerabhadra Nagar near Girinagar stayed indoors on Sunday after a flock of sheep and goats were mauled to death in a suspected leopard attack. Forest officials and the jurisdictional police visited the spot, but are yet to ascertain exactly how the animals died.

Ravishankar S.S., Deputy Conservator of Forests, who along with his team set up camp in the area, said they are yet to trace the animal responsible for the carnage.

As many as 17 goats and sheep, including 11 lambs, that were housed in a shed were mauled to death, sparking panic in the area. The farm is located around 700 metres from NICE Road.

Mr. Ravishankar said, “Though there are strong rumours that it was a leopard, there were no direct signs like pug marks where the attack happened nor any sightings. We have collected samples from the dead animals for a further probe while the forest staff are combing the area,” he said.

As a precautionary measure, forest officials made a public announcement warning residents not to venture out till the area is combed and declared safe. Vehicles fitted with loudspeakers were used to spread the word while teams comprising the local police, forest officials, and a few locals started combing operations.

The owner of the flock, Manu P.B. who hails from Channapatna, told The Hindu that he had borrowed the land and invested in a sheep farm with 11 lambs, six sheep and goats. “I had left the farm to attend a function and returned the next morning. A worker informed me of the incident. I had invested close to ₹3 lakh in the flock. It is a huge loss for me. The farm is not isolated. It is just a few kilometres from Nayandahalli junction,” he said.

The police are questioning a group of daily wage workers who live near Manu’s farm, who said they did not hear anything through the night.