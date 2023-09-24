Tension at Doddaballapura as Sri Ram Sene members seize vehicles alleging them of smuggling beef

September 24, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

Tension prevailed at Doddaballapura town near Bengaluru for some time after members of Sri Ram Sene, a pro-Hindutva outfit, seized seven vehicles alleging that they were smuggling beef and later set fire to one of the vehicles on Sunday, September 24, morning.

The members intercepted the vehicles coming from Hindupura to Bengaluru at the toll gate. They then set fire to one of the vehicles when the occupants tried to resist the protestors.

Police, along with the fire and emergency personnel, rushed to the spot and doused the fire, and brought the situation under control.