Tennis coach arrested

25 March 2021 23:35 IST

He is accused of assaulting a minor girl

The police on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old tennis coach for allegedly sexually abusing a five-year-old girl after giving her candy.

The girl’s parents would leave her with her grandparents when they went to work. The family knew the accused, Vinod Kumar S., who worked as a coach in a private academy and lived in the same area.

“On March 18, he visited the house and spent time with the girl while her grandparents were busy with daily chores. He sexually assaulted her and left the house,” said a police officer.

The girl started complaining of intense pain following which her family took her to a private hospital. “The doctor, after examining her, confirmed sexual assault following which the family complained to the police. Based on their complaint, the police arrested Vinod under the POCSO Act. He has been remanded in judicial custody,” said the police officer.