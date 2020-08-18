Tenders for sweeping machines under review

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad on Tuesday announced that he would review and cancel the short-term tenders for sweeping machines after several councillors, mainly from the ruling BJP, alleged a scam in their procurement and operations,
Raising the issue in the council on Tuesday, ruling party leader Muneendra Kumar alleged that the civic body had once again floated short-term tenders for procurement of 25 truck-mounted sweeping machines for an estimated ₹227 crore, despite several complaints that none of the existing machines were working properly.
Govindarajanagar councillor Umesh Shetty claimed that none of the guidelines were being followed. As per guidelines, each of the 27 sweeping machines should sweep 40 km of arterial and sub-arterial roads. Not even 20 km was being swept, he and several other councillors claimed.
Manjunath Raju, chairperson of the Standing Committee for Health, suggested that the BBMP invest in self-propelled sweeping machines instead.
Former mayor B.N. Manjunath Reddy said the BBMP had earlier procured 70-odd compactors, of which just around 35 were working. “Many have become scrap. Given the current circumstances, we don’t need this tender,” he said.
This alleged scam closely follows allegations of another scam in barricading of containment zones. Mr. Prasad admitted that the civic body had spent around ₹20 crore in barricading areas where COVID-19 positive cases were reported. A report has now been sought from all zonal chief engineers on the spend on barricading containment zones.
