Tender for electric buses in a week

After a long wait, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is finally taking the initial steps to induct electric buses into its existing fleet. BMTC Managing Director V. Ponnuraj said the corporation will float tenders to lease electric buses in a week.

The BMTC had decided to lease 150 electric buses instead of buying them directly from manufacturers as the cost involved in procurement is huge (a bus costs ₹2 crore) and the technology is new, due to which BMTC felt it is not a 'sustainable' option to buy buses.

Mr. Ponnuraj said, “We will float the tender within a week. Purchasing electric buses is not sustainable. The BMTC is the first road transport corporation in the country to explore leasing buses. We have already held discussions with various stake holders. We have not worked out the operational cost, bus fare, etc. These things will be decided when we reach an understanding with the successful bidder.”

The BMTC is reportedly planning to procure AC electric buses with a seating capacity of 31 or 42, and the corporation may fix specification on battery capacity. BMTC expects these buses to operate for 16 hours a day in two shifts.

Others cities are also keen

It is not only the BMTC which is enthusiastic about electric buses, dubbed as green transport of the future. On Friday, heads of several road transportation corporations, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, met in the city to discuss the topic under the banner of Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU).

J&K State Road Transport Corporation MD Mir Afroz said, “We are proposing induction of electric buses for inter-city transportation. There is a proposal to induct 200 electric buses. On Friday, we deliberated on exploring various possibilities of operating electric buses, specifications and tender process.”