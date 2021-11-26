Tender floated for Mallige corridor of suburban rail project

26 November 2021 23:39 IST

Network is expected to benefit 2.03 lakh people

The Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE) has floated a tender for civil works on the Baiyappanahalli- Chikkabanavara stretch or Mallige corridor of the suburban rail network. The total length of the network is 25 km with 14 stations on the alignment. The authorities estimate that once completed, it will benefit 2.03 lakh people.

The stations in the network are: Benniganahalli, Kasturinagar, Sevanagar, Banasawadi, Kaverinagar, Nagawara, Kanakanagar, Hebbal, Lottegollahalli, Yeshwanthpur, Jalahalli, Shettihalli, Myadarahalli and Chikkabanawara.

The tender, which has been floated over a year after the project was approved, does not include the construction of stations. K -RIDE Managing Director Amit Garg said that they are also consulting with other agencies for the finalisation of station designs for which a tender will be floated at a later stage. “We had multiple discussions on station planning and going into detail on the design. There is a need to integrate the stations with the other modes of transport.”

In October 2020, the Central Government had approved the suburban rail project that has four corridors covering a distance of 148 kms with 57 stations. The other three corridors identified are KSR Bengaluru to Whitefield, Heelaige to Rajankunte and Kengeri to Whitefield.

As per the plan, K-RIDE has plans to integrate the proposed stations with metro or existing railways stations at various points such as Majestic, Kengeri, Cantonment, Lottegollahalli, Chikkabanavara and others.

On floating the tender for civil works, rail activist Mr Sanjeev Dyamannavar said, “It has floated the tender one year after the project was approved. The agency should expedite the project by floating tenders to other crucial corridors such as the city to Devanahalli that links Kempegowda International Airport. Unlike the metro, K-RIDE does not require a major chunk of private land for the project. However, it should be made sure that all available land from Railways or from the state government is available prior to taking civil works.”