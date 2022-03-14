Tender coconut vendor killed in freak accident; family demands action

The family and friends of Venkatesh John, a 55-year-old tender coconut vendor who was killed in a freak accident at the residential premises of a senior IAS officer while removing a bee hive last Sunday, complained to the Chief Justice of HC seeking his intervention for legal action against the authorities concerned.

John, who also an animal rescuer during his free time, was asked by the officials of BBMP forest cell to remove the bee hive from a a tree in the house of a senior IAS officer behind Golf Course. John was promised a decent amount as well as monthly salary from the forest cell for his work .

The officials took John in the official vehicle, along with two BBMP vehicles to remove the bee hive, which was totally unnecessary and uncalled for, the complainant said.

John climbed the tree alone without any basic safety equipment and when the bees started to sting him, John shouted for help. The entire BBMP team remained mute spectators. As a result, John lost balance and fell from the top of the tree and suffered serious injuries, they alleged. John was shifted in the BBMP vehicle to Vikram Hospital initially and later to Bowring hospital where he was declared dead and his post-mortem was conducted.

Based on the medico-legal case, the jurisdictional High Grounds police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating . “We are waiting for the report from the police for further action in this regard,” Deputy Conservator of Forest, Govindaraj, said.