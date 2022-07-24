Tenant arrested for killing landlady to clear debts in Bengaluru

According to the police, the accused had borrowed money from the victim, which he lost in online trading. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

July 24, 2022 20:41 IST

The Channammanakere Acchukattu police on Sunday arrested a 29-year-old private firm employee for allegedly killing his 75-year-old landlady, to avoid repaying a loan. He also robbed valuables from her house to clear his other debts, said the police.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Jaikishan, after the murder, was moving around with them on the pretext of assisting with the investigation.

However, the police checked the backgrounds of the tenants, zeroed in on Jaikishan, and arrested him.

According to the police, Jaikishan had borrowed a loan from the victim, Yashodhamma. He invested the money and incurred huge losses in online trading, said the police.

Ms. Yashodhamma started pestering him to return the money, but the accused had borrowed from other sources too, and could not repay her, said the police.

The accused decided to eliminate Yashodhamma, said the police, and as per his plan stabbed her repeatedly, while she was alone at home, and stole her valuables on July 2.

Ms. Yashodhamma owned a three-storey house and was living alone on the ground floor, while renting out other portions of the house. She has a son but he stayed in an adjacent area with his family.