Ten deaths, 830 new cases in Karnataka

15 December 2020 10:41 IST

The number of COVID-19 positive cases reported in the State saw a marked drop, with 830 new COVID-19 positive cases reported on Monday. This took the total active cases in the State to 16,065.

Even the number of cases reported in Bengaluru Urban district saw a decrease with just 369 new cases. With this, the total number of active cases was 10,852, according to the health bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

An average of 1 lakh tests – Rapid Antigen Detection Tests and RT-PCR – are conducted every day. However, the number of tests usually decreases on second Saturdays and Sundays. The bulletin showed that 64,855 tests – 5,254 RAT and 59,601 RT-PCR – were done on Sunday. This could be one of the reasons for the decrease in the number of positive cases reported. The positivity rate for the day stood at 1.27%.

According to the bulletin, 10 patients died due to COVID-19, while 19 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 died due to non-COVID-19 causes. The total COVID-19-related deaths in the State is now 11,954, while the case fatality rate for the day was 1.2%.

Of the 16,065 active COVID-19 cases in the State, 254 are being monitored in Intensive Care Units. As many as 2,164 patients were discharged from the various hospitals across the State, the bulletin stated.

In Bengaluru Urban, 1,576 patients were discharged from hospitals. Five patients died due to COVID-19, taking the total number of deaths to 4,238.