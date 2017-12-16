Ten arrested on charge of mugging

Ten people have been arrested in connection with five cases of mugging in Jayanagar, by a police team led by Deputy Commissioner of South (DCP) S.D. Sharanappa. The accused were targeting pedestrians and motorists travelling alone at night. The would waylay people by flashing a knife and threatening to kill them.

The arrested have been identified as Rajesh, Sathish, Mohammed Afreed, Shaheed Khan, Khaled Khan, Pradeep, Venugopal, Vikash, Asif Pasha, and Nawaz Pasha, all residents of South Bengaluru. The police have seized ₹3.5 lakh, 12 mobile phones, one laptop, four two wheelers, ₹2,000 and two knives from them.

Another case

The Hanumanth Nagar police arrested five people in connection with a mugging in Gavipuram near Basavanagudi. The police took up the investigation based on a complaint by garment shop owner Mangilal Parihar and his friends Rakesh and Jayanthilal who were mugged on the way back home from work around midnight on October 18. Their mobile phones and wallets were snatched by bike-borne miscreants.

The accused have been identified as Manu, Bharath, Mahesh Kumar, Srinivas and Puneeth Kumar. A two-wheeler, a knife and mobile phones worth ₹1 lakh and an 8 g gold ring were recovered from them.