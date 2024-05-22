ADVERTISEMENT

Temporary traffic diversion on Sankey Road

Published - May 22, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In light of essential maintenance work by South Western Railway on the Windsor Manor Railway Bridge, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have announced a temporary traffic diversion on Sankey Road from 11 p.m. on May 21 to 3 p.m. on May 22. This requires vehicular movement in the affected area to be diverted during the specified hours.

Traffic restrictions

All vehicular traffic is restricted from Basaveshwara Circle towards Cauvery Theatre. To ensure minimal disruption and maintain the flow of traffic, authorities have outlined several alternative routes for heavy goods vehicles and light goods vehicles.

Alternative routes

Heavy goods vehicles: Basaveshwara Junction - CID - Maharani Under Pass - SBM - right turn - railway station - Khodays underpass - right turn - P. Road - KFM - Mantri Mall - Sampangi Road - Maramma Circle -right turn - Yeshwanthpura underpass - Sadashivanagar police station - Mekri Circle - left turn - move on Ballari Road.

Light goods vehicles: Basaveshwara Junction - Old High Grounds - Kalpana Junction - MCC - Vasanthnagar under bridge - Chakravathi Layout - Palace Cross - BDA underpass - V.S. Raju Road - right turn - Jataka Stand - Sankey Road and move on Ballari Road.

Basaveshwara Junction - Old High Grounds - Kalpana Junction - right turn - Chandrika - left turn - Old Udaya TV - Cantonment underpass - Jayamahal Road - and move from Mekhri Circle.

