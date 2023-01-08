Temple trustee arrested for assaulting woman devotee

January 08, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Amruthahalli police on Sunday arrested the trustee of Lakshmi Narasimha temple for allegedly assaulting a woman devotee inside the temple on December 21.

The accused, Munikrishna, allegedly assaulted Hemavathy and dragged her out by her hair, which was recorded in the CCTV camera and the footage later went viral on social media, leading to public outcry.

Meanwhile, the victim filed a complaint with the police, which led to the arrest of the accused, a police officer said.

Munikrishna, in his defence, told the police that Hemavathy was unruly after entering the temple and alleged that she claimed to be the wife of god and wanted to sit next to the idol. He alleged that she spat on the priest who was present at the time and objected to her behaviour.

Munikrishna also said that the woman, after a few days, returned to the temple and apologised for her behaviour and filed a complaint only when the issue became viral.

