ADVERTISEMENT

Temple trustee arrested for assaulting woman devotee

January 08, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Amruthahalli police on Sunday arrested the trustee of Lakshmi Narasimha temple for allegedly assaulting a woman devotee inside the temple on December 21.

The accused, Munikrishna, allegedly assaulted Hemavathy and dragged her out by her hair, which was recorded in the CCTV camera and the footage later went viral on social media, leading to public outcry.

Meanwhile, the victim filed a complaint with the police, which led to the arrest of the accused, a police officer said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Munikrishna, in his defence, told the police that Hemavathy was unruly after entering the temple and alleged that she claimed to be the wife of god and wanted to sit next to the idol. He alleged that she spat on the priest who was present at the time and objected to her behaviour.

Munikrishna also said that the woman, after a few days, returned to the temple and apologised for her behaviour and filed a complaint only when the issue became viral.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Bangalore / crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US