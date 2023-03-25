Temple priest and friends help police nab woman who stole 42-day-old baby

March 25, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 58-year-old priest of a temple situated near Okhalipuram helped Kalasipalya police arrest, on Saturday (March 25) morning, a 25-year-old woman who had stolen a 42-day-old baby from Kalasipalya.

The accused, identified as Nandini alias Ayesha, wife of Asif and resident of Shivajinagar and native of Mulabagilu, had stolen the baby girl Aayath from her house in Durgamma street in Kalasipalya.

The couple, Farheen and Nadeem Sheikh, were sleeping with the baby, and the main door of the house was open. The accused entered the house, picked up the baby and a mobile phone, and escaped. The mother woke up a few minutes later and realized that the baby and the mobile phone were missing. She alerted her husband, who filed a police complaint.

The Kalasipalya police sounded an alert and began a search for the baby. The accused reached Gangamma Mariyamma temple in Okalipuram near railway quarters and was sitting outside the temple. The temple priest, Bhoopalan, on noticing her, enquired of her. She replied that she had lost her way and wanted to go to Mangaluru.

Bhoopalan got her food and noticed that the baby was not moving for a long time. Suspecting something fishy, he got the phone number of her husband and spoke to him. The person, who was on the other side, told him that she had had a fight and left the house. Upon asking for the location, the accused gave a different address which led him to suspect that something was amiss.

He called his friends Balu Subramanium, Vishnu, Nagamma, and Hemanth. They came and questioned the woman and found that she was lying. While she started giving different versions, Bhoopalan called the police and narrated what had happened. A police team reached the spot, detained the accused, and rescued the baby. The child was then taken to a hospital and later handed over to the parents. Lakshman Nimbargi, DCP, West, visited the station and thanked Bhoopalan and his friends for helping the police crack the case.

The police have taken into custody the accused, Nandini alias Ayesha, 27, a habitual mobile lifter, and are probing to ascertain if she is part of a child-kidnapping racket.