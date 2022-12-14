Temple premises obstructing white-topping work in Indiranagar 

December 14, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

Shops that are part of the Sundara Anjaneya Temple have obstructed white-topping work on 100 Feet Road in Indiranagar.

As part of the white-topping work, the city’s civic body is rebuilding the drain on the footpath and shifting utilities under the footpath, from under the roadway.

However, the shops stand in the line of the drain on the footpath which the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (HRCE) Department is yet to clear to make way for the new drain.

A group of devotees have petitioned the Commissioner, HRCE Department, terming the shops “encroachments”, and have said the lack of drain has also led to flooding of the temple premises during rains and the shops have hidden the facade of the temple from the road.

The devotees have appealed to the department to proactively remove the “encroachments” and allow free flow of water.

Presently, the drain flows below the shops and is blocked, causing floods. But there is no access to rebuild the drain without demolishing the shops.

However, the HRCE Department has contended that the survey of the land and land records show that the land on which the shops are there are owned by the temple and not encroaching the drain.

While the department has now agreed to demolish the shops and clear the bottleneck for the civil works on the key road, it has demanded that the civic body pay the temple compensation, which the local residents are opposed to.

“We do not understand how the shops that are on the drain cannot be encroachment of public property and why Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) should pay the temple compensation for recovering encroached land. Finally, the compensation is also public money,” said Sneha Nandihal, from I Change Indiranagar.

Vinayak G. Sugar, Chief Engineer, BBMP (Projects), said that officials concerned will conduct a spot inspection and will sort out the issue with the HRCE Department to clear the bottleneck.