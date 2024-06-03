Telugu film actor arrested in rave party case

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials on Monday arrested Telugu film actor Hema for allegedly not cooperating in the investigations in the rave party case.

Hema is the seventh accused arrested in the case, while the police are gearing up to arrest more people who are dodging police investigation despite repeated summons and notices, a police officer said .

CCB officials on May 21 raided a farmhouse situated in Electronics City and detained as many as 100 people involved in the rave party under the banner ‘Sunset to sunrise victory’ hosted by two men from Hyderabad.

The police later subjected them to medical examination and as many as 86 people tested positive for drug consumption. Apart from actor Hema, the other Telugu actor who was a part of the party was identified as Ashi Roy.

Hema tried to mislead the media stating that her name was dragged into the controversy and she was not among the guest list. She also posted a video stating that she was in her farmhouse at her hometown and requested media not to tarnish her image. But later, it was revealed that Hema had recorded the video from the same farmhouse during the raid to mislead, said sources.

“She had even misled the police by dodging the questions posed to her after appeared before the CCB after the second notice’s time expired citing health grounds,” officials added. With no option left, the CCB officials arrested her and subjected her to medical examination and hair follicle test for further investigations, they added.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested one more peddler identified as Imar Shariff who had allegedly supplied MDMA on the instruction of the party organizers.