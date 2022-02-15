Telecom firms laying underground OFC in Hebbal: Karnataka CM

The Hindu Bureau February 15, 2022 16:24 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai says the companies have been given a period of three years to lay underground telecom cables

Bengaluru’s civic body has granted permission to private telecom firms to lay underground Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) covering a distance of 90 km in Hebbal Assembly constituency, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told Suresh B.S. of the Congress on February 15. Replying to a question of the Congress member in the Legislative Assembly on digging of roads by private telecom firms in the constituency, Mr. Bommai said the companies have been given a period of three years to lay underground telecom cables. Fine imposed However, two firms have laid underground cables illegally over a distance of 1.25 km. Steps have been taken by the civic body to collect a fine of ₹50 lakh each from the two firms. The police have registered FIRs against two companies for illegally laying cables by digging roads for a distance of 1.25 km, he said. Earlier, Mr. Suresh said roads were totally damaged in his constituency owing to laying of OFC by private telecom firms.



