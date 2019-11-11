Telecom firm booked for digging road

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has filed a complaint against Jio for allegedly damaging a road for laying cable without the permission.

Umesh N.G., Assistant Executive Engineer, BBMP , filed a complaint with the Jalahalli police, who charged Jio and a private construction company that took up the cable lying work under Section 421 (mischief causing damage) on Saturday.

Mr. Umesh said he was on routine rounds when he noticed a group of men digging a trench on Jalahalli main road using heavy equipment.

He stopped the work and found that the accused had dug up pits along the road to lay cables. He asked the company to show the document granting permission, but the accused denied having it, according to the police. The entire stretch of the road was badly damaged, causing the BBMP loss of ₹2.5 lakh, Mr. Umesh said.