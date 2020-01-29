Bengaluru

Telecom company staff booked for damaging gas pipeline

more-in

Three employees of a telecom company have been been booked for damaging a gas pipeline while carrying out OFC work on Sarjapur Road on Monday.

Based on a complaint by Guruchandra P., deputy general manager of GAIL, the Bellandur police have booked the engineer and site supervisors of Vodafone Idea under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board Act of the IPC.

“They did not follow the guidelines while taking up digging work and had not informed GAIL officials,” said the police.

GAIL officials have also slapped a fine amount of ₹1 lakh on the company for causing damage, and endangering the lives of others. The police have summoned the officials for questioning.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Bengaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2020 11:43:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/telecom-company-staff-booked-for-damaging-gas-pipeline/article30686962.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY