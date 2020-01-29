Telecom company staff booked for damaging gas pipeline

Three employees of a telecom company have been been booked for damaging a gas pipeline while carrying out OFC work on Sarjapur Road on Monday.

Based on a complaint by Guruchandra P., deputy general manager of GAIL, the Bellandur police have booked the engineer and site supervisors of Vodafone Idea under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board Act of the IPC.

“They did not follow the guidelines while taking up digging work and had not informed GAIL officials,” said the police.

GAIL officials have also slapped a fine amount of ₹1 lakh on the company for causing damage, and endangering the lives of others. The police have summoned the officials for questioning.