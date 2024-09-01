Tekion and Praana adopt tiger at Bannerghatta Biological Park

Tekion, a cloud-native platform serving the automotive retail ecosystem, has partnered with Bengaluru-based Praana Animal Foundation to adopt a Royal Bengal Tiger at the Bannerghatta Biological Park as part of a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Named Sinchana, the 28-month-old female cub suffers from neurological weakness and may not survive in the wild independently. The cub is being cared for at the BBP’s Rescue Centre. The adoption programme covers the cub’s daily food needs, maintenance, and veterinary health care expenses.

Rana Robillard, Chief People Officer, Tekion, acknowledged Praana Animal Foundation and Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) officials for the opportunity to adopt a tiger.

Samyukta Horanad, multi-lingual actor and founder of Praana Animal Foundation, an NGO, said. “This initiative marks a new beginning, as wildlife is one of our core areas.”

Commending the initiative, A.V. Surya Sen, Deputy Conservator of Forests and Executive Director, Banneraghatta Biological Park, remarked, “They adopted a tiger under the Diamond Class, the highest category of adoption. They are setting an example for other corporates and celebrities to come forward and support the cause of wildlife rescue and rehabilitation and ex-situ conservation.”

Tekion and Praana jointly launched a 24x7 animal rescue/ambulance service for feral cats and community dogs in Brookfield and Whitefield localities of Bengaluru earlier this year.

