Tejasvi Surya visits South Zone War Room

Bengaluru:

07 May 2021 12:11 IST

The names of Muslims he read out have been taken off the duty.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya revisited South Zone War Room, deeply affected after he along with three BJP MLAs stormed the office in a live streamed expose of alleged bed blocking scam, and reportedly regretted the inconvenience caused to those working at the war room.

Two independent sources in the war room, said Mr. Surya visited the war room on Thursday evening and reportedly said it was not his intention to tarnish them or affect work, but was only trying to do good to citizens and also apologised. He also reportedly claimed he only read out the list of names given by someone, and did not intend to communalise the issue.

However, the office of Tejasvi Surya put out a tweet that he apologising was “fake news”, a tweet that Mr. Surya retweeted. Repeated calls to Mr. Surya and his office did not elicit a response.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Surya had on Tuesday read out a list of 17 names, all Muslims, questioning their role, even as two MLAs - Satish Reddy and Ravi Subramanya - made communally loaded statements against them. These 17 Muslim persons have been taken off war room duty. As the war room was hit by absenteeism and abusive calls, emergency response had taken a hit.